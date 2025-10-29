Arunachal CM Pema Khandu calls merit-based recruitment a cornerstone of governance reforms

OUR CORRESPONDENT

ITANAGAR: Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Tuesday said that merit, transparency and fairness will continue to define government recruitment in the state, as he felicitated the successful candidates of the Combined Higher Secondary Level Examination (CHSLE) 2025 and handed over appointment letters during a ceremony here.

Praising the Arunachal Pradesh Staff Selection Board (APSSB) for completing the entire recruitment cycle, from advertisement to recommendation, within three months, he said the achievement "sets a new benchmark for administrative efficiency and integrity" in the state.

Khandu said the establishment of the APSSB remains one of the most important governance reforms of his government, stressing that it was created by law with the intent to end corruption and favouritism in public appointments.

"The Board was created not by chance but by choice, through an Act passed by the State Legislative Assembly, with the moral commitment to end corruption and favouritism in recruitment," he said.

Reiterating the Board's motto, he added that "equal opportunity for all" reflects the government's determination to build a fair and merit-driven system.

The Chief Minister also commended the APSSB for introducing the answer key challenge system for the first time, saying it reinforces a culture of transparency and accountability.

"Transparency is not just a process; it is a culture we are building in Arunachal Pradesh," he remarked.

More than 21,000 candidates appeared across 12 centres and 113 venues, demonstrating growing confidence in the system. Of them, 64 candidates were selected purely on merit, with seven Arunachal Pradesh Scheduled Tribe (APST) candidates securing positions under the unreserved category - a development the Chief Minister said reflects increasing competitiveness among local youth.

Addressing the appointees, Khandu urged them to uphold honesty and dedication in service.

"This appointment letter is not merely a piece of paper; it is a public trust - a symbol of faith that the people of Arunachal Pradesh have placed in you," he said.

Noting that several candidates hold advanced academic qualifications, he encouraged them to aim for future APCS and UPSC examinations.

"Next time, when I will be handing over appointment letters to newly recruited civil service officers, I hope to see several of you taking it from me," he added.

