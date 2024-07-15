Arunachal: Landmark Decisions in Cabinet Meeting; Examination Act, Staff Selection Board Reforms Approved

ITANAGAR: In a recent Cabinet meeting chaired by Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu. Several pivotal decisions were made. The meeting notably approved "The Arunachal Pradesh Examination (Measures for Prevention of Unfair Means in Recruitment) Act 2024." This new legislation aims to combat leakage of question papers and other malpractices. These occur during recruitment exams conducted by various agencies in the state.

The proposed bill includes stringent penalties. These penalties consist of imprisonment and fines up to Rs 1 crore. It is set to be tabled in upcoming second session of 8th Arunachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly on July 19. Once enacted this law will ensure transparent and fair selection process for all government posts in Arunachal Pradesh. It will significantly deter malpractices.

Another key decision from Cabinet was approval for encadrement of 13 different categories of posts within Arunachal Pradesh Staff Selection Board (APSSB) into common cadre of Arunachal Pradesh Civil Service. Also Arunachal Pradesh Secretariat Service. This restructuring aims to bring systematic human resource management. The APSSB will enhance fairness and efficiency of recruitment process.

Previously the state government had merged all categories of posts of Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission. This into common cadre of Arunachal Pradesh Civil Secretariat Service. This facilitated proper postings. This new decision will allow officers from Arunachal Pradesh Civil Service (APCS), also Arunachal Pradesh Secretariat Service (APSS). They will be transferred to APSSB on a tenure basis for three years.

Additionally Chief Minister Khandu and Cabinet were briefed on implementation strategy of three new criminal laws. Briefing was conducted by Director General of Police (DGP). IG L&O, Secretary Home and Superintendent of Police (SP) Capital also participated. The briefing highlighted key reforms. These reforms aimed at enhancing public safety and streamlining legal procedures. Officers outlined phased implementation plan training programs for law enforcement, public awareness campaigns. Monitoring mechanisms were also discussed.