Arunachal Pradesh Faces Principal Shortage in Higher Secondary Schools, Govt Seeks Rule Relaxation

The Arunachal Pradesh government is working to resolve a shortage of principals across higher secondary schools in the state, Education Minister Pasang Dorjee Sona informed the state Assembly on Friday during Question Hour.

The minister was responding to a question raised by NPP MLA Thangwang Wangham, who represents the Longding-Pumao constituency.

