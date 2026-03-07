Arunachal Pradesh Faces Principal Shortage in Higher Secondary Schools, Govt Seeks Rule Relaxation

The Arunachal Pradesh government is working to resolve a shortage of principals across higher secondary schools in the state, Education Minister Pasang Dorjee Sona informed the state Assembly on Friday during Question Hour.
The minister was responding to a question raised by NPP MLA Thangwang Wangham, who represents the Longding-Pumao constituency.
Under the existing Recruitment Rules of 2010, headmasters and vice-principals must complete eight years of qualifying service before becoming eligible for promotion to the post of principal. The minister acknowledged that currently, none of the officers in the feeder posts meet this eligibility requirement — leaving a significant number of principal posts unfilled across the state.
Arunachal Pradesh has 110 higher secondary schools with 100 sanctioned posts of principals.
To keep schools functional in the interim, the government has been posting vice-principals in the role of principals until the recruitment rules are formally amended.
"As a stop-gap measure, the government is arranging posting of vice-principals as principals till the Recruitment Rule is rectified, and once it is rectified, the department will post principals in various schools," Sona said.
The department has also initiated a proposal seeking a one-time relaxation in the qualifying service period required for headmasters and vice-principals. The minister confirmed that the proposal is currently under process, and that regular postings of principals will be taken up after the Departmental Promotion Committee (DPC) meeting.
MLA Wangham raised a specific concern about the higher secondary school in Longding district, which has been functioning without a principal for a considerable period. The minister acknowledged the issue and indicated it would be addressed as part of the broader resolution being worked out by the department.