Arunachal CM Pema Khandu, Deputy CM Chowna Mein to attend NITI Aayog meeting in New Delhi

OUR CORRESPONDENT

ITANAGAR: Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu and his deputy Chowna Mein left for New Delhi on Friday to attend the crucial NITI Aayog meeting on July 27.

According to officials at the Chief Minister's Office, Khandu along with Mein and other state government officials, left for the national capital to attend the event on Saturday.

The Niti Aayog's ninth governing council meeting will be held on Saturday in New Delhi under the chairmanship of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The meeting will take up different developmental issues and policy matters for discussion, the officials said. The chief minister will speak on the issues related to the state's overall development, they said.

The governing council, the apex body of NITI Aayog, includes all state chief ministers, lieutenant governors of union territories, and several union ministers as members. Khandu along with Mein will also attend the two-day meeting of chief ministers of BJP-ruled states at the party headquarters beginning on Saturday, party sources said.

