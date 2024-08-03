Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu seeks Centre’s support for improved health infrastructure

Our correspondent

Itanagar: Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu has sought the Centre’s support for saturation of 4G towers for providing seamless connectivity as well as for improving health infrastructure in the state towards ensuring quality healthcare for all. Khandu along with state Health Minister Biyuram Wahge and Arunachal East MP Tapir Gao, called on Union Health Minister J P Nadda in New Delhi on Thursday.

“We discussed and sought vital support for improving health infrastructure in Arunachal Pradesh, focusing on last-mile connectivity and ensuring quality healthcare for all,” Khandu said in a social media post. Earlier in the day, the chief minister along with his deputy Chowna Mein, met Union Minister for Communications and Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER), Jyotiraditya M Scindia and requested him for saturation of 4G towers in the state for strengthening network connectivity especially in the border regions. “Invited Minister to visit Arunachal Pradesh and discussed with him how our State can contribute to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s mission of making a self-reliant Viksit Bharat. Also requested Minister for saturation of 4G towers in the State, which would provide seamless connectivity and ease of living for the people,” Khandu posted in X. Expressing his delight at meeting Khandu and Mein, the Union Minister said he had a detailed discussion on the possibilities of various development projects in the State to further strengthen its position as a ‘Gateway of Development’.

