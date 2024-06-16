Arunachal: CM Pema Khandu distributes portfolios to newly inducted ministers

OUR CORRESPONDENT

ITANAGAR: Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Saturday distributed portfolios to his council of ministers who were sworn in on Thursday. Khandu will look after all the departments not assigned to the deputy chief minister and other cabinet ministers, an order issued by state Chief Secretary Dharmendra said.

Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein will look after the Finance, Planning and Investment departments besides, Tax & Excise, State Lotteries, Economics & Statistics, Power and Non-Conventional Energy Resources.

The important home portfolio has been allocated to Mama Natung in addition to, Inter State Border Affairs, Public Health Engineering & Water Supply and Department of Indigenous Affairs.

State unit BJP president Biyuram Wahge who has been inducted in the council of ministers was allocated the Health & Family Welfare and Water Resources departments respectively.

Another fresh face in the cabinet Nyato Dukam got the Commerce & Industries (Industries, Skill Development & Entrepreneurship, Textile & Handicrafts, Trade & Commerce and Sericulture), Labour & Employment and Information, Public Relations & Printing departments.

Gabriel D. Wangsu, another newcomer, got the charge of Agriculture, Horticulture, Animal Husbandry & Veterinary, Dairy Development, Fisheries, Food & Civil Supplies, Legal Metrology and Consumer Affairs departments. Minister in the outgoing cabinet Wangki Lowang was assigned with the Environment & Forests, Geology, Mining & Minerals, Department of Tirap, Changlang and Longding, departments.

Former Speaker Pasang Dorjee Sona, who is also a new face, was given the responsibility of Education, Rural Works, Parliamentary Affairs, Tourism and Libraries departments. Another newcomer Balo Raja has been given the portfolios of Urban Affairs (Urban Development, Town Planning, Urban Local Bodies Hoursing), Land Management and Civil Aviation.

Kento Jini, one of the new faces was allocated the departments of Law, Legislative and Justice, Social Justice, Empowerment & Tribal Affairs and Sports & Youth Affairs.

Another new entrant Ojing Tasing was given the charges of Rural Development and Panchayati Raj, Cooperation, Transport (Secretariat Transport, Transport, Inland Water Transport and State Transport Services).

The lone woman minister who is also a first timer, has been entrusted with the responsibilities of the Women & Child Development, Cultural Affairs (Art & Culture, Research, Gazetteers) and Science & Technology departments, the order stated.

Also Read: Arunachal Pradesh: In Modi 3.0, many good works will be done for India, expresses CM Pema Khandu (sentinelassam.com)