Arunachal Pradesh: In Modi 3.0, many good works will be done for India, expresses CM Pema Khandu

NEW DELHI: Chief Minister Pema Khandu of Arunachal Pradesh Pema Khandu expressed optimism for the future of India under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, as he anticipates significant strides in the country's development during the third term of the Modi administration.

Reflecting on the recent electoral triumph of Prime Minister Modi and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Khandu said, "The people of the country have seen the performance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. In Modi 3.0, many good works will be done for the country. He is a very inclusive person." "This is a very good victory. For the third time, the people of the country have given a chance to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, so I am very happy," he added.

Following his visit to New Delhi after securing victory in the State Assembly elections, Khandu emphasized the significance of the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) and affirmed his commitment to collaborating on shared agendas. "I am here to witness the historic win. In a democracy, numbers sometimes fluctuate, but the alliance with NDA was pre-existing, and whatever common agenda there is, we will definitely work on it," Khandu said.

BJP registered a landslide victory by winning 46 out of 60 seats in the assembly. The BJP had already won 10 seats unopposed in Arunachal including seats of Chief Minister Pema Khandu and Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein in March itself.

BJP MP from Arunachal East Lok Sabha seat Tapir Gao credited the victory to the collective efforts of BJP workers and the collaborative governance of Modi and Khandu. "We have been called to Delhi on the 7th June and on the 8th, BJP is forming the government. Narendra Modi will become the PM of BJP, NDA," Gao said.

Tapir Gao secured victory in the Arunachal East seat, triumphing over his closest rival, Bosiram Siram of the Indian National Congress (INC), by a margin of 30,421 votes, garnering a total of 145,581 votes. "This is not my victory, but the victory of every BJP worker and the double-engine government of Narendra Modi and Pema Kandu. That's why I thank the BJP," Gao added.

Meanwhile, on Wednesday, Narendra Modi along with top brass of the Bharatiya Janata Party met leaders from the National Democratic Alliance in the first meeting after the alliance secured a majority in the Lok Sabha elections. The NDA leaders have reposed faith in Modi and chose him as the leader of the alliance, paving the way for him to become the PM for the third straight time.

As per the results announced by the Election Commission of India on Tuesday, the BJP won 240 seats and the Congress 99 seats. BJP had won 303 seats in the 2019 general elections and 282 seats in the 2014 general elections. (ANI)

