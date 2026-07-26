Arunachal CM Pema Khandu expresses solidarity with Assam flood victims

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ITANAGAR: Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Saturday expressed solidarity with the people affected by the floods in Assam, offering prayers for the families impacted by the deluge and commending the ongoing rescue and relief efforts.

In a post on social media, Khandu paid tribute to personnel involved in relief operations across the flood-hit areas.

"My thoughts and prayers are with every family affected by the devastating floods in Assam. Salute to the NDRF, SDRF, Armed Forces, police personnel, volunteers, and everyone working tirelessly in rescue and relief operations," he said.

Expressing hope for an early recovery, Khandu added, "May those affected find strength, safety, and hope. Praying for the waters to recede soon and for Assam to recover stronger."

Meanwhile, the flood situation in Assam remained grim, although water levels began receding in some areas. According to the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), 61 people have died in the floods, while more than 7.05 lakh people have been affected across nine districts.

The affected districts are Charaideo, Dhemaji, Dibrugarh, Golaghat, Hojai, Jorhat, Karbi Anglong, Nagaon and Sivasagar.

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