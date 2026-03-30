Arunachal CM Pema Khandu Eyes River Tourism and Hydropower as Twin Engines of Growth

Khandu did not understate the moment. "This is a proud moment for Arunachal Pradesh. Such a journey has never been undertaken before in the state and will be recorded in its history," he said.

The trip was more than symbolic. It served as a ground-level assessment of the Subansiri region's potential — its pristine rivers, dense forests, and rich biodiversity — as the state government prepares a master plan for sustainable tourism development in consultation with local communities.

The Chief Minister said the region holds "immense potential" for eco-tourism and high-end recreational activities, and that the government is working to convert that potential into concrete economic opportunities.