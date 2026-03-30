Arunachal CM Pema Khandu Eyes River Tourism and Hydropower as Twin Engines of Growth

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu has laid out an ambitious vision for the state's economic future — one built on the twin pillars of hydropower and river tourism — following what he described as a historic journey along the Subansiri river on Saturday.
Khandu undertook a high-speed river trip covering approximately 45 kilometres from the Subansiri Lower Hydroelectric Project site in Dollongmukh to the Sibe-Rite confluence in Kamle district, becoming the first Chief Minister to make such a journey in the state.
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Khandu did not understate the moment. "This is a proud moment for Arunachal Pradesh. Such a journey has never been undertaken before in the state and will be recorded in its history," he said.
The trip was more than symbolic. It served as a ground-level assessment of the Subansiri region's potential — its pristine rivers, dense forests, and rich biodiversity — as the state government prepares a master plan for sustainable tourism development in consultation with local communities.
The Chief Minister said the region holds "immense potential" for eco-tourism and high-end recreational activities, and that the government is working to convert that potential into concrete economic opportunities.
At the heart of Khandu's development pitch is the Subansiri Lower Hydroelectric Project — a long-delayed initiative that was first initiated in 2001 and stalled for years due to protests.
Officials confirmed that a substantial portion of the project's machinery is now operational, and the plant is expected to generate 2,000 MW of power by December 2026 — which would make it the largest hydroelectric project in the country.
Khandu highlighted that hydropower is among the cleanest available energy sources, and critical for long-term energy security at a time of global uncertainty around conventional fuels.
He also noted that hydropower projects with a combined capacity of nearly 19,000–20,000 MW are currently at various stages of development across Arunachal Pradesh.
The Subansiri project also holds a geographical distinction: it features the longest reservoir stretch in the country, extending nearly 45 km along the river.
Khandu noted that this record could eventually be surpassed only by the proposed Upper Siang Multipurpose Project, which is also in the pipeline.
The tourism dimension of Khandu's plan is equally striking in its ambition.
The government's proposed development framework for the Subansiri region includes eco-friendly tourism infrastructure, luxury resorts, water sports facilities, and other high-end recreational offerings.
Authorities are also considering the introduction of high-speed yachts and improved accessibility infrastructure to draw tourists, filmmakers, and investors to the region.
Khandu specifically pointed to Arunachal Pradesh's scenic landscape as an untapped asset for film shooting and digital content creation, saying it could help put the state on the national and global map.
The Chief Minister was careful to frame development as a process that must involve — not bypass — local communities.
He assured that tourism initiatives would respect existing land classifications, including community land and reserve forests, and that the region's ecological heritage would be preserved alongside economic development.
He expressed appreciation to the people of Kamle, Lower Siang, and Upper Subansiri districts for their support of large-scale infrastructure projects.
"This is a unique opportunity, and we must not lose it. With coordinated efforts, we can transform this region into a major hub for river tourism while ensuring sustainable growth," Khandu said.
The Chief Minister was accompanied on the river journey by Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein, Deputy Speaker Kardo Nyigyor, Hydropower Advisor Ninong Ering, and senior officials including the Chief Secretary.
The visit signals that the Subansiri corridor is now a priority zone for the state government — one where hydropower, tourism, and ecological conservation are being planned together rather than in isolation.