Arunachal Minister Backs 1605 MW Subansiri Upper Hydro Project at Public Hearing

Arunachal Pradesh Commerce and Industry Minister Nyato Dukam on Tuesday expressed confidence that the proposed 1605-megawatt Subansiri Upper hydroelectric project would bring lasting benefits to affected families while contributing to the development of both the state and the nation.
Dukam was speaking at an environmental public hearing held at Daporijo in Upper Subansiri district — a key statutory step in the process for obtaining environmental clearance for the project.
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Addressing the gathering, Dukam — who represents the Upper Subansiri district — appealed to all stakeholders to extend their full cooperation to project developer NHPC, stressing the importance of smooth and successful implementation.
He also assured those present that the report submitted by the Subansiri Upper Project Liaisoning Committee would be formally taken up with the state government for appropriate consideration, keeping the interests of local communities at the centre.
The public hearing was organised by the Arunachal Pradesh State Pollution Control Board as part of the statutory environmental clearance process.
Those in attendance included local MLA Taniya Soki, committee chairman Rolen Dagam, district administration officials, NHPC representatives, panchayat members, and members of the general public.
Stakeholders were given adequate opportunity to voice their views, concerns, and suggestions, with the proceedings described as transparent and orderly.
Notably, a majority of stakeholders — including families directly affected by the project — expressed support for the Subansiri Upper hydroelectric project during the hearing.
The outcome is seen as a positive signal for the project's progress through the environmental clearance process.