Arunachal Minister Backs 1605 MW Subansiri Upper Hydro Project at Public Hearing

Arunachal Pradesh Commerce and Industry Minister Nyato Dukam on Tuesday expressed confidence that the proposed 1605-megawatt Subansiri Upper hydroelectric project would bring lasting benefits to affected families while contributing to the development of both the state and the nation.

Dukam was speaking at an environmental public hearing held at Daporijo in Upper Subansiri district — a key statutory step in the process for obtaining environmental clearance for the project.

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