Arunachal CM Pema Khandu Hands Appointment Letters to 461 APSSB Recruits, Stresses Merit-Based Governance

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Friday handed appointment letters to 461 recruits across various state government departments, reaffirming his administration's commitment to merit-based, transparent governance.

The candidates were selected through the Combined Secondary Level Examination (CSLE) 2025, conducted by the Arunachal Pradesh Staff Selection Board (APSSB), covering Group C and Group D posts across 26 departments, including seven deputy commissioners' offices.

"Merit Is Respected, Hard Work Is Rewarded"

Addressing the new recruits, Khandu said the state is building a system where "merit is respected, hard work is rewarded, and honesty is non-negotiable."

He congratulated the selected candidates, attributing their success to dedication and perseverance, and expressed confidence that the newly inducted employees would play a key role in realising the vision of a developed Arunachal Pradesh.

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