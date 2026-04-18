Arunachal CM Pema Khandu Hands Appointment Letters to 461 APSSB Recruits, Stresses Merit-Based Governance

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Friday handed appointment letters to 461 recruits across various state government departments, reaffirming his administration's commitment to merit-based, transparent governance.
The candidates were selected through the Combined Secondary Level Examination (CSLE) 2025, conducted by the Arunachal Pradesh Staff Selection Board (APSSB), covering Group C and Group D posts across 26 departments, including seven deputy commissioners' offices.
Addressing the new recruits, Khandu said the state is building a system where "merit is respected, hard work is rewarded, and honesty is non-negotiable."
He congratulated the selected candidates, attributing their success to dedication and perseverance, and expressed confidence that the newly inducted employees would play a key role in realising the vision of a developed Arunachal Pradesh.
Also Read: Women’s Reservation Bill will transform India’s political governance landscape: Pema Khandu
The scale of the recruitment exercise reflects the high level of competition for government positions in the state. A total of 47,132 candidates appeared for the CSLE 2025 examination, making the selection of 461 candidates a highly competitive outcome.
Khandu praised the APSSB for ensuring a transparent and merit-based process, describing the board as an increasingly important institution in strengthening governance in the state.
Recalling the reforms introduced since he assumed office, Khandu acknowledged that earlier recruitment systems in Arunachal Pradesh often lacked transparency and denied deserving candidates fair opportunities.
He noted that unlike elected representatives, government employees form the permanent institutional backbone of governance — making the integrity of recruitment a matter of lasting consequence for the state.
In a notable development highlighted by the Chief Minister, candidates from the Scheduled Tribe category have secured 39 unreserved seats in this recruitment cycle — the first time this has happened — which Khandu described as a sign of growing competitiveness and the positive impact of merit-based reforms.