Arunachal CM Pema Khandu Inaugurates Medical Oxygen Plant, Assures Fund for Hospital Upgrade

Itanagar: Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu inaugurated the Liquid Medical Oxygen Plant with an oxygen refilling facility of 10,000 Ltrs capacity, 40 oxygen cylinders at a time refilling capacity, an ICU, one emergency care centre, a police chowki, and a sports arena at the hospital on Tuesday.

Speaking to, the Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister revealed that the state government has installed a liquid medical oxygen (LMO) plant with oxygen cylinder refilling facilities in seven strategic locations: Aalo, Pasighat, Ziro, Tezu, RKM Hospital Itanagar, Tawang, and Yingkiong.

"We have been able to increase our state-owned resources manifold, and therefore there will be no dearth of funds for all essential infrastructure development, especially in the health sector," he said.

The Arunachal CM also announced the launch of brand-new facilities at Ramakrishna Mission Hospital, Itanagar.

"Intensive Care Unit: Providing critical care with compassion and expertise Liquid Medical Oxygen (LMO) Plant with MGPS & Oxygen Refilling Station: Ensuring a steady supply of life-saving oxygen. Timely medical attention for urgent needs Police Chowki: Enhanced safety and security for all," he said in a post on X.

He also informed about the assured funds for the upgradation of Rama Krishna Mission Hospital to a 200-bed hospital while informing that Rs 62 crore has already been earmarked for the start of work.

"Two more medical colleges are coming to Arunachal Pradesh under the PPP mode, giving a big boost to both healthcare and education in our state. I deeply appreciate the pioneering role of Rama Krishna Mission in education and healthcare, with its quality schools in Aalo, Deomali, and Lumdung. Pleased to assure that we have already earmarked Rs62 crore for upgrading the Ramakrishna Mission Hospital to a 200-bedded facility, with a total allocation of Rs130-140 crore. Together, we are committed to ensuring better healthcare and educational facilities for the people of Arunachal Pradesh," the CM said.

Also Read: Meghalaya Tourist Taxis Seek ‘Reciprocal Transport’ Agreement With Assam

Also Watch: