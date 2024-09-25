Meghalaya Tourist Taxis Seek ‘Reciprocal Transport’ Agreement With Assam

SHILLONG: The All-Khasi Meghalaya Tourist Taxis Association (AKMTTA) has proposed to the Meghalaya government to strike a “reciprocal transport” agreement with Assam.
In a letter to Chief Minister Conrad Sangma, the association suggested that the agreement should be made with terms and conditions for a symmetric arrangement so as to ensure a win-win situation for the transporters of both the states.
They also recommended the introduction of a Meghalaya Motor Vehicle and Taxation Rules, further adding that an information centre of the tourism department functioning all throughout the day should be set up at the airport and railway station in Guwahati, and the Shillong airport in Umroi.
The association also requested the Meghalaya government to deploy a Tourism and Permit Issuing Authority Check Points at the entry point of the tourist sites.
Meanwhile, earlier last week, the AKMTTA shed light on the pressing livelihood issues faced by the Tourist Taxi owners and drivers of the Khasi Jaiñtia region.
They clarified that they are not in favour of any ban on the entry of vehicles from other states to Meghalaya. The association is only demanding for the commercial vehicles to drop the tourists in designated spots and that the local cabs should take the visitors to the tourist spots.