Meghalaya Tourist Taxis Seek ‘Reciprocal Transport’ Agreement With Assam

SHILLONG: The All-Khasi Meghalaya Tourist Taxis Association (AKMTTA) has proposed to the Meghalaya government to strike a “reciprocal transport” agreement with Assam.

In a letter to Chief Minister Conrad Sangma, the association suggested that the agreement should be made with terms and conditions for a symmetric arrangement so as to ensure a win-win situation for the transporters of both the states.

They also recommended the introduction of a Meghalaya Motor Vehicle and Taxation Rules, further adding that an information centre of the tourism department functioning all throughout the day should be set up at the airport and railway station in Guwahati, and the Shillong airport in Umroi.