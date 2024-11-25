Arunachal CM Pema Khandu Inaugurates Todak Basar District Hospital In Leparada

ITANAGAR: In a boost to healthcare services in the district, Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu inaugurated the newly constructed Todak Basar District Hospital (TBDH) at Leparada district.
The hospital has been named after Late Todak Basar, Rajya Sabha member and former minister of Arunachal Pradesh, to recall his vision and contributions toward the state's development.
Speaking at the inauguration, the Chief Minister emphasized on the role that the hospital will play in light of addressing people's health needs in Leparada and its neighboring areas.
"This facility, with the latest medical technology, will complement the district and even beyond with comprehensive health services," CM Khandu said.
TBDH boasts a modular operation theatre, two-bedded ICU, 40 in-patient beds, advanced diagnostic tools like CT scans and MRI, a dialysis unit, and a digital patient data management system.
Additionally, it features a ramp and lift for accessibility, 24/7 surveillance, an automated fire-fighting system, and an effluent treatment plant to ensure sustainable waste management.
Khandu visited the hospitals, engaged with patients, and distributed fruits and other essential commodities and wished them for a speedy recovery.
Later, at a gathering held at the Todak Basar Memorial Stadium, the Chief Minister appealed to the residents of the district for support to its holistic development. Local MLA Nyabi Jini Dirchi also assured efforts for the growth of the district.