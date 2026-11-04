Arunachal CM Pema Khandu invokes Buddha's Middle Path to promote global peace

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ITANAGAR: Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu has called for the adoption of Buddha's teachings of compassion, wisdom and the Middle Path to promote global peace amid growing conflicts and divisions.

Addressing the inaugural session of an international conference on "Buddhism: Dissemination in the Himalayan Region and Beyond" in Tawang on Monday, Khandu said Buddha's teachings offered a path towards peace, harmony and collective well-being.

Jointly organised by the Arunachal Pradesh government and the International Buddhist Confederation, with support from the Union Ministry of Culture, the conference brought together scholars and spiritual thinkers from India and abroad.

Khandu described Tawang as an important centre of Buddhist heritage, highlighting the Tawang Monastery and the region's monasteries, nunneries and hermitages as repositories of spiritual and cultural knowledge. He said development must remain in harmony with the state's cultural and ecological values.

The conference also featured panel discussions with participants from several countries, including Sri Lanka, Myanmar, Germany, Indonesia, Nepal and Malaysia.

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