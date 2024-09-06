Arunachal CM Pema Khandu Meets Dalai Lama In Mcleodganj

MCLEODGANJ: Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu paid a visit to Mcleodganj in Himachal Pradesh, where he met the Dalai Lama on September 6.

The purpose of Arunachal CM's visit is to attend the special prayers organised by the people of Tawang for the long life of the Dalai Lama.

The prayer meet, scheduled to last for five-days, started on 3rd September and will conclude tomorrow, 7th September.

The Dalai Lama will also take part in the prayers tomorrow.

CM Khandu said that the Dalai Lama's health has improved a lot and extended prayers for the long life of His Holiness.