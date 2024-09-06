Arunachal CM Pema Khandu Meets Dalai Lama In Mcleodganj

MCLEODGANJ: Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu paid a visit to Mcleodganj in Himachal Pradesh, where he met the Dalai Lama on September 6.
The purpose of Arunachal CM's visit is to attend the special prayers organised by the people of Tawang for the long life of the Dalai Lama.
The prayer meet, scheduled to last for five-days, started on 3rd September and will conclude tomorrow, 7th September.
The Dalai Lama will also take part in the prayers tomorrow.
CM Khandu said that the Dalai Lama's health has improved a lot and extended prayers for the long life of His Holiness.
The Arunachal CM went on to reveal that he held a very good discussion with His Holiness this morning. He affirmed that the people of Arunachal Pradesh share a cordial relationship with His Holiness, the Dalai Lama.
CM Khandu invited him to visit Arunachal Pradesh on behalf of the people of the state as and when it is convenient for the Dalai Lama.
He concluded by saying that the Dalai Lama accepted the invitation on behalf of the people, assuring that His Holiness will definitely be visiting Arunachal Pradesh in the coming days.
Meanwhile, earlier this year, the Dalai Lama went to the United States to undergo medical treatment on his knees.
"His Holiness the Dalai Lama is scheduled to travel to the United States for medical treatment on his knees. Upon his return to Dharamsala, regular engagements will resume," the Dalai Lama's office said in a statement posted on the social media platform X.
