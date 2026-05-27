Arunachal CM Pema Khandu raises concern over alleged custodial torture of anti-drug activist

OUR CORRESPONDENT

ITANAGAR: Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu expressed concern over the alleged custodial torture of anti-drug activist Gumin Mize and said the state government had taken up the matter with Assam.

Khandu said he had personally intervened after learning about the issue and requested the Assam government to ensure that no mistreatment took place while Mize remained in custody. He described Mize as a prominent anti-drug campaigner who had played an important role in efforts against drug abuse.

Mize was arrested by Assam Police on May 20 in connection with a case registered at Bihpuria Police Station in Lakhimpur district. The issue triggered protests and demands for justice after photographs and videos purportedly showing injuries on his body circulated on social media. While a complaint was also submitted before the National Human Rights Commission alleging custodial torture, police denied the allegations and claimed the viral images were AI-generated.

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