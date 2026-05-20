Modi’s Swedish honour reflects India’s rising global stature: CM Pema Khandu

OUR CORRESPONDENT

ITANAGAR: Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Tuesday described the conferment of Sweden's highest honour upon Prime Minister Narendra Modi as a "proud moment for every Indian", stating that the recognition reflects India's growing global stature and the Prime Minister's exceptional leadership on the world stage.

In a social media post, Khandu said that Prime Minister Modi had been conferred the "Royal Order of the Polar Star, Commander Grand Cross" by Sweden, the highest honour bestowed upon a head of government by the Scandinavian nation.

"Proud moment for every Indian as Hon Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi Ji is conferred the Royal Order of the Polar Star, Commander Grand Cross, by Sweden, the highest honour bestowed upon a Head of Government," the chief minister said in a post on X.

Highlighting the significance of the recognition, Khandu said the honour marked yet another milestone in India's growing diplomatic and global influence under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi.

"The 31st international honour bestowed upon him stands as a testament to India's growing global stature and PM Modi's exceptional leadership and statesmanship on the world stage," the chief minister added.

The "Royal Order of the Polar Star" is among Sweden's most prestigious civilian honours and is awarded in recognition of outstanding services and contributions to strengthening international relations and cooperation.

The conferment of the Commander Grand Cross upon Prime Minister Modi is being seen as a significant acknowledgement of India's expanding role in global diplomacy and international affairs.

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