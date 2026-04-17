Arunachal CM Pema Khandu reiterates push for education, sports and skill development

ITANAGAR: Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Thursday reaffirmed the state government's commitment to strengthening education infrastructure, promoting sports, and expanding skill development opportunities, while urging students to embrace technology and aim for global exposure.

Inaugurating three key facilities at Dera Natung Government College, including a new administrative block, a pre-fabricated badminton-cum-judo hall, and a recreation hall, the Chief Minister said the initiatives reflect the government's sustained focus on bridging infrastructure gaps in higher education institutions.

Highlighting the importance of holistic development, Khandu said the newly inaugurated sports and recreational facilities would play a vital role in nurturing discipline, leadership, and a healthy lifestyle among students. He observed that Arunachal Pradesh has shown significant improvement in sports performance over the past decade, including securing fifth position nationally and emerging as the top-performing state in the Northeast at the Khelo India Tribal Games.

The Chief Minister also informed that the state government is offering full sponsorship to students securing admission to the world's top 150 universities and encouraged students to utilise the opportunity to gain global exposure.

On education reforms, Khandu pointed to the implementation of Mission Shikshit Arunachal 2029 in line with the National Education Policy 2020, stating that both infrastructure upgradation and academic reforms are being pursued to align the state's education system with global standards.

Emphasising the growing relevance of technology, including Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning, he urged students to adopt technological advancements responsibly. He added that initiatives such as artificial intelligence integration and Vidya Samiksha Kendras have already been introduced for real-time monitoring of the education sector.

Khandu further announced that two science centres equipped with planetariums will be established in Namsai and Dirang to promote scientific learning among students.

Stressing the importance of skill-based education, he highlighted emerging opportunities in sectors such as hydropower, MSMEs, startups, and entrepreneurship, urging students to become job creators.

The Chief Minister also referred to government initiatives, including the Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Swavalamban Yojana, startup support programmes, and the Arunachal Pradesh Investment and Innovation Park.

In a move to promote local talent, Khandu announced the creation of an "Arunachal Creative Economy" cell in the Chief Minister's Office to support sectors such as arts, music, and weaving, and to provide global platforms for creative professionals.

Earlier, Khandu inaugurated the three infrastructure facilities at the college and termed it a significant milestone in strengthening higher education in the state. He observed that the institution has witnessed continuous development in recent years, including the addition of new departments, hostels, and the expansion of academic infrastructure. Paying tribute to the late Dera Natung, after whom the college is named, the Chief Minister said the institution continues to uphold his vision of empowering youth through quality education.

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