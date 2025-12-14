Arunachal CM Pema Khandu reviews BRO road projects in Tawang

OUR CORRESPONDENT

ITANAGAR: Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Saturday held a detailed review meeting with Director General Border Roads (DGBR) Lt Gen Raghu Srinivasan and senior officers of the Border Roads Organization (BRO) to assess the progress of key road infrastructure projects in the strategically important Tawang sector.

Describing the engagement as a "productive morning interaction," Khandu said a comprehensive review was undertaken of ongoing BRO projects, alongside discussions on several critical ground-level challenges affecting execution in the high-altitude border district.

Tawang Deputy Commissioner Namgyal Angmo was also present during the interaction.

"The Border Roads Organization continues to play a pivotal role in strengthening national security while making significant contributions to the socio-economic development of people living in border regions," the Chief Minister said in a post on X, acknowledging the organization's sustained efforts under difficult conditions.

Highlighting the operational challenges faced by the BRO, Khandu noted that the agency carries out its work despite operating in extremely challenging terrain, underscoring the importance of the timely completion of road connectivity projects for both strategic preparedness and civilian mobility.

Road infrastructure in border areas such as Tawang is considered crucial for enhancing defence logistics, improving disaster response capabilities and boosting local economic activities, particularly tourism and trade.

The Chief Minister's review comes amid the state government's continued focus on accelerating infrastructure development in frontier regions in close coordination with central agencies such as the BRO, officials said.

Also Read: Two die as car plunges into gorge on NH-10 in Kalimpong