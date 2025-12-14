Two die as car plunges into gorge on NH-10 in Kalimpong

GANGTOK: Two people lost their lives and eight others sustained injuries after a car travelling from Gangtok skidded off National Highway 10 and plunged nearly 500 feet into a deep gorge in West Bengal's Kalimpong district. The accident took place near Birik Dara when the vehicle, heading towards Siliguri, went out of control and fell from the hill road.

Police said the mishap occurred in the evening hours and was reported from a stretch of the highway that is considered highly vulnerable due to its terrain. On receiving information, local residents, workers of the National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited and police personnel rushed to the spot and initiated rescue operations despite the challenging conditions.

The injured were pulled out from the gorge and shifted to Rambi Hospital for treatment. Officials said some of those who were critically hurt were later referred to hospitals in Siliguri for advanced medical care.

Police confirmed that two occupants of the vehicle died in the accident and said an investigation had been launched to ascertain the exact cause. The section of NH-10 where the incident occurred has a history of landslides, particularly during the monsoon, and continues to pose risks for motorists (Agencies).

