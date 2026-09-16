Arunachal CM Pema Khandu salutes engineers’ role in driving state’s progress on Engineers’ Day

OUR CORRESPONDENT

ITANAGAR: On Tuesday, Chief Minister Pema Khandu of Arunachal Pradesh paid tribute to Bharat Ratna Sir M Visvesvaraya on Engineers' Day and underscored the critical role of engineers in the state's development by promoting innovation, precision, and problem-solving.

Khandu recalled Visvesvaraya's extraordinary legacy, stating that the legendary engineer was a visionary whose brilliance in water management, dam design, and infrastructure laid the groundwork for modern India. The Chief Minister noted that Visvesvaraya's contributions to the nation extended well beyond engineering and infrastructure. He described his commitment to precision and disciplined work as an enduring source of inspiration for the engineering community.

Khandu stated in a post on X that Visvesvaraya's dedication to precision and disciplined work, recognised with the Bharat Ratna in 1955, continues to serve as a beacon of inspiration for engineers worldwide.

The Chief Minister extended his good wishes to engineers on this occasion, stating, "To all the engineers who are shaping the future through innovation and problem-solving, Happy Engineers' Day!"

He added that engineers have the significant responsibility of converting ideas into projects that enhance quality of life and contribute to economic growth and development. Khandu also underscored the significance of engineering expertise in Arunachal Pradesh, where infrastructure, connectivity, technology, and innovation are essential for the state's advancement.

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