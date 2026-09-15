Arunachal Raises Financial Aid for Organ and Bone Marrow Transplants: CM Pema Khandu

Our correspondent

ITANAGAR: The Arunachal Pradesh government has announced a significant increase in financial assistance for organ and bone marrow transplants under its healthcare support programme. The move aims to provide greater support to patients facing costly and specialised medical procedures.

Chief Minister Pema Khandu revealed in a video message on social media that financial aid for a kidney transplant has been raised to Rs. 12.5 lakh (from Rs.10 lakh), for a bone marrow transplant to Rs.17.5 lakh (from Rs.15 lakh), and for a liver transplant to Rs. 22.5 lakh (from Rs. 20 lakh). The enhancement means an additional Rs2.5 lakh in assistance for each of the three procedures.

The increases are part of the Chief Minister's Comprehensive Action for a Resilient, Equitable and Healthy State (CM CARES), an umbrella initiative bringing together various healthcare, social protection, and citizen welfare schemes. Programmes under CM CARES include the Chief Minister Arogya Arunachal Yojana (CMAAY), CM Organ Transplant Services, CM Health Emergency Life Protection Services (CM HELPS), CM Free Chemotherapy Services, and CM Social Security Schemes.

Khandu emphasised that these measures are aimed at easing the financial burden on families facing serious illnesses. He also highlighted the government's focus on support for children with autism spectrum disorder (ASD) and other developmental disorders, stressing the importance of early screening and intervention.

Officials noted that the government is working to expand specialised medical services within Arunachal Pradesh, including organ transplantation, to reduce the need for patients to seek advanced treatment outside the state.

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