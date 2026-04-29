Arunachal CM Pema Khandu seeks sustained centre support for strategic border infrastructure

OUR CORRESPONDENT

ITANAGAR: Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu has urged the Centre to continue supporting the strengthening of critical and strategic infrastructure in the state, particularly in border areas. During a meeting with Defence Minister Rajnath Singh in New Delhi on Sunday, the chief minister emphasised the importance of connectivity for both national security and local development. He highlighted key projects, including the Akajan–Likabali–Bame corridor, and sought the timely execution of ongoing works, an official communiqué informed. Khandu expressed gratitude to the Centre on behalf of the people of the state, stating that Arunachal Pradesh has witnessed unprecedented infrastructure growth in recent years, especially across border districts.

He said such developments have significantly enhanced India’s security preparedness along its long international borders while also improving the quality of life for residents in remote and forward areas. The chief minister held detailed discussions with Singh on the state’s connectivity requirements, with particular focus on the strategically vital Akajan–Likabali–Bame corridor. The project, which includes the construction of a crucial bridge over the Taro Tamak River, is expected to strengthen links between the plains of Assam and the remote districts of Upper Subansiri and Shi-Yomi in Arunachal Pradesh.

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