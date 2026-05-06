Arunachal CM Pema Khandu Stresses Merit, Transparency in Recruitment

OUR CORRESPONDENT

ITANAGAR: Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Tuesday underscored merit-based recruitment, transparency, and integrity in public service, while urging newly appointed candidates to discharge their duties with sincerity and compassion.

The chief minister addressed candidates at a function where authorities handed over appointment orders to successful candidates of the Non-Ministerial Technical Examination (NMTE) conducted by the Arunachal Pradesh Staff Selection Board (APSSB).

Khandu, along with Rajya Sabha MP Nabam Rebia, Minister Balo Raja, and Chief Secretary Manish Kumar Gupta, felicitated the candidates and congratulated them on their success, describing their achievement as a result of hard work, perseverance, and merit, an official communiqué stated.

Highlighting the significance of the event, he said that while authorities have issued appointment orders since the establishment of the APSSB in 2017-18, the event reflects a more organised approach in which candidates come together on a common platform, fostering a sense of camaraderie among new entrants to government service.

Emphasising transparency, Khandu said the creation of the APSSB marked a transformative step in ensuring that authorities award government jobs purely on merit.

He observed that earlier, the absence of a structured mechanism often posed challenges for deserving candidates, but the Board has now streamlined recruitment with near zero-error systems and full transparency.

Describing the Board as an ISO-certified recruitment agency, alongside the Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission, he said the state has developed robust institutions to uphold fairness and equal opportunity in public employment.

Encouraging aspirants to aim higher, the chief minister urged the newly appointed candidates to prepare for competitive examinations such as the Arunachal Pradesh Civil Service and the Union Public Service Commission, noting that reforms have aligned examination patterns to enable preparation for both state and national services simultaneously.

Providing details of the recruitment process, he said that out of 225 sanctioned posts, authorities filled 183 through the examination, with 166 candidates receiving appointment orders, while some posts remained vacant due to eligibility constraints or candidates opting for other opportunities.

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