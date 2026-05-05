BJP’s decisive mandate reflects people’s aspirations for progress: CM Pema Khandu

OUR CORRESPONDENT

ITANAGAR: Celebrating what he described as a 'decisive mandate' reflecting the aspirations of the people for progress, stability and development, Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Monday joined party workers at the BJP state office here and congratulated the central leadership on the party's electoral success in multiple states.

Khandu, who participated in a victory celebration at the BJP office here, termed the outcome of the assembly poll results in Assam, West Bengal and Puducherry as a reflection of public faith in governance focused on development and stability.

"Heartfelt congratulations to Hon'ble Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Hon'ble Union Home Minister Amit Shah, and Hon'ble BJP National President Nitin Nabin on the impressive victory in West Bengal, Assam and Puducherry," Khandu extended his greetings to the central leadership in a post on X.

He also credited the electorate for delivering a clear mandate.

"I also extend my sincere appreciation to the people of West Bengal, Assam and Puducherry for their strong and clear mandate, reflecting their aspirations for progress, stability and development," Khandu said.

Emphasizing continuity in governance, the chief minister added, "I wish the leadership continued strength and success in serving the people with dedication and commitment."

According to available trends and results, the BJP and its allies have registered significant electoral gains in Assam, West Bengal and Puducherry and are all set to form the next government.

Party leaders said the outcomes across these regions reflect a broader endorsement of development-oriented policies and leadership at the national level.

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