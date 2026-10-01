Arunachal CM Pema Khandu stresses water security amid SUMP protests in Yingkiong

OUR CORRESPONDENT

ITANAGAR: Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Wednesday stressed the need for water storage and responsible water management to strengthen resilience in the Siang Valley, saying the region faces the twin challenges of sudden high upstream flows and water scarcity during the dry months.

Khandu made the remarks after interacting with members of community-based organisations (CBOs), government officers and officials from across the Siang Valley at Yingkiong, in Upper Siang district.

The interaction took place amid protests by sections of the local community against the ongoing PFR process for the 11,000 MW mega hydro project.

Khandu, in a social media post after the meeting said the discussion focused on the water risks faced by the Siang Valley, including the possibility of sudden and exceptionally high upstream flows reaching downstream areas with limited warning, as well as water scarcity during the winter months.

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