Tawang Marathon 2026: CM Pema Khandu Unveils Identity to Promote Sports, Tourism

OUR CORRESPONDENT

ITANAGAR: Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Monday unveiled the new logo, official T-shirt, finisher medal and mascot of the Tawang Marathon 2026, describing the event as a platform to showcase the State's Himalayan landscape, cultural heritage and responsible tourism.

Khandu also launched the official website and registration platform for the fourth edition of the marathon, which will be held on October 24 at around 10,000 feet above sea level against the backdrop of the Eastern Himalayas.

He said the marathon was conceived as an initiative combining sport, Tawang's natural beauty, culture and local hospitality. The event, organised by the State government in association with the Indian Army, is expected to attract more than 4,000 participants, including over 200 elite runners from India, Kenya, Ethiopia and Nepal.

Civilian runners, defence personnel, amateur runners and fitness enthusiasts will participate in the event. Runners have been advised to reach Tawang two to three days before the race for acclimatisation, bib collection and medical guidance.

Khandu said the marathon would also promote sports tourism and provide visitors an opportunity to experience Tawang's Monpa traditions, historic monastery and local hospitality. He invited runners, sports enthusiasts and travellers from India and abroad to participate in the fourth edition of the event.

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