Arunachal CM Pema Khandu Unveils Official Gear For Asia Enduro Series Monduro 4.0

ITANAGAR: Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu launched specially designed gear for the 4th edition of the Asia Enduro Series Monduro 4.0.

The Arunachal CM took to his official X handle to unveil the official t-shirt and hoodie of the event, displaying the event’s logo and vibrant colors.

According to the CM, the gears are a "tribute to the thrill and spirit of the Monduro race, reflecting the energy and passion of all the riders and supporters."

For the Asia Enduro Series Monduro 4.0, participants from eight countries will be taking part, including UCI Enduro World Champion Alex Rudeau from France.