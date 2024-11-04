Arunachal CM Pema Khandu Unveils Official Gear For Asia Enduro Series Monduro 4.0

ITANAGAR: Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu launched specially designed gear for the 4th edition of the Asia Enduro Series Monduro 4.0.
The Arunachal CM took to his official X handle to unveil the official t-shirt and hoodie of the event, displaying the event’s logo and vibrant colors.
According to the CM, the gears are a "tribute to the thrill and spirit of the Monduro race, reflecting the energy and passion of all the riders and supporters."
For the Asia Enduro Series Monduro 4.0, participants from eight countries will be taking part, including UCI Enduro World Champion Alex Rudeau from France.
Chief Minister Khandu extended a hearty welcome to all the participants.
Arunachal Pradesh will host the Asia Enduro Series Monduro 4.0, highlighting the state's breathtaking landscapes and challenging trails. With world-class riders from around the world participating, this event is expected to be a thrilling experience for all the participants.
"As we welcome participants from 8 Nations, including the UCI Enduro World Champion Mr Alex Rudeau from France. I wish everyone a fantastic event filled with adventure, resilience, and sportsmanship. May the challenging trails of our beautiful land inspire you and keep you safe. Best of luck to all the riders—let's make this an unforgettable race!", CM Khandu wrote in a post on X.