Arunachal CM Pema Khandu unveils roadmap for education transformation

OUR CORRESPONDENT

ITANAGAR: Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Tuesday painted a bold vision of Arunachal Pradesh’s educational future, stressing that the state is building schools of tomorrow with a blend of strong foundations and cutting-edge technology.

In a social media post, Khandu highlighted the government’s multi-pronged initiatives to ensure that no child is left behind.

“From strong foundations in literacy and numeracy to AI-powered monitoring, Arunachal is building the schools of tomorrow,” the chief minister wrote on X, underscoring his government’s commitment to systemic change.

One of the flagship reforms is the School Readiness Programme for classes 1 to 5, aimed at strengthening the basics of reading, writing, and numeracy. This early intervention, Khandu said, is key to preparing young learners for higher levels of education.

The chief minister also drew attention to the improved performance of students at the board level.

“We have recorded more than a 10% improvement in class 10 and 12 results,” he noted, calling it a sign that interventions are yielding tangible results.

To make learning more data-driven, Arunachal has rolled out the Vidya Samiksha Kendra (VSK), an advanced monitoring hub that uses GIS and artificial intelligence to track school performance in real-time.

“With VSK, we can identify gaps quickly and respond with precision,” Khandu said.

The state government has also launched Mission Shikshit Arunachal by 2029, backed by a Rs 3,000 crore investment to overhaul infrastructure, improve facilities, and enhance learning outcomes across the state.

“This mission will redefine the learning experience in our schools and ensure every child has access to quality education,” the chief minister added.

