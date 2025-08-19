Arunachal: Body of Missing Labourer Recovered from Dihing River

OUR CORRESPONDENT

ITANAGAR: The body of labourer Bappon Mahato was recovered from the Dihing River by the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) on Monday, an official said.

The 31-year-old, a resident of Jalpaiguri in West Bengal, went missing on Saturday, while attempting to cross the river near RK Mission School in Deomali in Arunachal Pradesh’s Tirap district.

The body was recovered at around 1.30 pm on Monday by a team of SDRF led by assistant sub-inspector Yumto Pulong.

The SDRF team was assisted by community volunteers.

Mahato, along with five others, tried to wade through the waters, while the rest managed to escape, he was swept away by the strong currents.

Pulong said the body has been handed over to Deomali police station for post-mortem and further formalities.

