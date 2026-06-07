Arunachal CM Pema Khandu urges Citizens to make Tree Plantation a Lifelong Mission

CORRESPONDENT

ITANAGAR: Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Saturday called upon citizens to make tree plantation a lifelong commitment rather than a symbolic annual exercise. Participating in the “Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam” plantation drive at Government Secondary School, Chimpu, the Chief Minister said environmental conservation and development must progress together to ensure a sustainable future. He said every tree planted would contribute to cleaner air and a healthier environment for future generations, and urged collective responsibility in protecting nature. The plantation programme, organised by the state BJP unit, saw participation from students, teachers, local residents and party workers. Khandu also interacted with students and teachers during his visit and said the government would address issues raised by the institution.

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