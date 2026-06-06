State Bank of India (SBI) Observes World Environment Day with Plantation Drive in Guwahati

GUWAHATI: State Bank of India (SBI), Local Head Office, Guwahati, celebrated World Environment Day with a series of plantation activities aimed at promoting environmental sustainability and raising awareness about the importance of protecting nature. A plantation programme was organized at the SBI Local Head Office campus, led by Atul Rathi, Chief General Manager, along with Safal Tripathi, General Manager (NW-I); Abraham Selvin, General Manager (NW-II); Satish Kumar Sharma, Deputy General Manager & Circle Development Officer; and other SBI officials. The dignitaries planted saplings on the campus and reaffirmed SBI’s commitment to environmental conservation and sustainable development. This information was stated in a press release.

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