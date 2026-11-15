Arunachal CM Pema Khandu Urges Swift Action on 19,000 MW Hydropower Projects

OUR CORRESPONDENT

ITANAGAR: Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Friday called for expediting hydropower projects with a combined capacity of nearly 19,000 MW at various stages of development in the state.

Chairing the 12th State-Level Steering Committee Meeting on Hydropower Development, Khandu stressed the need for better coordination among central public sector undertakings (CPSUs), private developers and other stakeholders to address implementation bottlenecks. Representatives of the Central Government, deputy commissioners, CPSUs, power developers and private-sector organisations attended the meeting to review project progress and discuss measures to speed up implementation.

Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein, who also holds the power and hydropower portfolios, said the meeting provided an opportunity to assess progress and identify ways to overcome hurdles. He said the priority was to translate the state's hydropower potential into tangible progress, strengthen its economy and contribute to India's clean energy goals.