Arunachal Government inks pact for developing 1,750-mw hydro power project

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ITANAGAR: The Arunachal Pradesh Government signed an agreement with Greenko Demwe Power Ltd for the development of the 1,750-MW Demwe Lower Hydroelectric Project, officials said on Wednesday.

The project, to be developed on the Lohit river near Parasuram Kund and Brahma Kund in Lohit district, will comprise five generating units of 342 MW each and one unit of 40 MW, with an estimated annual generation of around 7,326 million units.

Officials said the project is among the largest private-sector hydropower initiatives in the state and features a concrete gravity dam, modern spillway systems, underground tunnels, pressure shafts and a surface powerhouse on the right bank of the Lohit river.

The reservoir will have a storage capacity of 516.38 million cubic metres and a water spread area of about 1,131 hectares. The project is expected to strengthen power generation capacity and contribute to economic development through employment generation and infrastructure growth.

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