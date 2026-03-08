Arunachal CM Seeks Continued Central Support for State Development

OUR CORRESPONDENT

ITANAGAR: Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Friday called on Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in New Delhi and congratulated her on presenting another people-centric Union Budget under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. During the meeting, the chief minister also sought continued central support for accelerating the state’s development, an official release informed here on Saturday. Khandu lauded the Union Budget, stating that it reflects the government’s vision of building a Viksit Bharat and focuses on inclusive growth, infrastructure expansion and economic empowerment.

He said the budget initiatives would contribute significantly towards strengthening the country’s economic foundation while ensuring balanced regional development. The chief minister also highlighted Arunachal Pradesh’s development priorities and requested Sitharaman’s continued support in fulfilling the aspirations of the people of the frontier state. He emphasised that sustained financial assistance from the Centre is crucial for speeding up infrastructure development, improving connectivity and strengthening key sectors such as education, healthcare and livelihood opportunities. Khandu further noted that Arunachal Pradesh, being a strategically important border state with vast developmental needs, requires consistent support from the central government to bridge infrastructure gaps and promote inclusive growth.

Expressing optimism, the chief minister said that with the Centre’s continued cooperation and guidance, Arunachal Pradesh would achieve faster and more balanced progress and contribute meaningfully to the national goal of transforming India into a developed nation.

