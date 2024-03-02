Arunachal CM Urges Religious Leader To Campaign Against ‘Cash-for-Votes’

ITANAGAR: Arunachal Pradesh chief minister Pema Khandu urged the religious and community leaders to speak out strongly against the widespread practice of offering money for votes.
The CM commented this while he was addressing the public during the inauguration of the state’s 26th district Kyni Panyor in Yachuli on Friday.
He stated that Yachuli has been the origin of many positive developments, particularly for the Nyishi community. However, the ‘money culture’ in electoral politics also began here. He urged the people to make Keyi Panyor the first district to eliminate this practice, inspiring others to do the same.
The CM said that the long-held aspirations of the people particularly those from the Yachuli Assembly constituency have finally been fulfilled.
Khandu highlighted the significant agricultural and horticultural potential of the new district and also advised the local community members to concentrate on these sectors with government’s support.
Earlier on February 8, the state assembly passed the Arunachal Pradesh (Re-organisation of Districts) (Amendment) Bill, 2024, to establish two new districts, Keyi Panyor and Bichom.
The Arunachal Pradesh government launched its 27th district Keyi Panyor in a grand ceremony on Friday.
The ceremony was attended by Chief Minister Pema Khandu and Union Minister Kiren Rijiju along with prominent leaders, bureaucrats, panchayat members, student leaders, and the public.
Primarily inhabited by the Nyishi tribe, Keyi Panyor was bifurcated from the Lower Subansiri district and will be headquartered at Yachuli. The district includes 195 villages with a population of over 30,000.
The Bichom district is scheduled for inauguration on March 4 with its headquarters at Napangphung.
Covering 2,897 square kilometers and housing a population of 9,710 (according to the 2011 census), the Bichom district will incorporate 20 villages from West Kameng and 11 from East Kameng district.
