Arunachal CM Urges Religious Leader To Campaign Against ‘Cash-for-Votes’

ITANAGAR: Arunachal Pradesh chief minister Pema Khandu urged the religious and community leaders to speak out strongly against the widespread practice of offering money for votes.

The CM commented this while he was addressing the public during the inauguration of the state’s 26th district Kyni Panyor in Yachuli on Friday.

He stated that Yachuli has been the origin of many positive developments, particularly for the Nyishi community. However, the ‘money culture’ in electoral politics also began here. He urged the people to make Keyi Panyor the first district to eliminate this practice, inspiring others to do the same.