Manipur To Implement NRC, CM Says ‘Historic Event’

IMPHAL: The Manipur assembly has passed a private member resolution urging the central government to implement the National Registrar of Citizenship (NRC) in the state.
The resolution was initiated by a Tangkhul Naga MLA and backed by a diverse coalition that includes a Naga minister, two Metiei Pangal MLAs, and Meitei MLAs.
Announcing the resolution, Manipur chief minister N Biren Singh took to ‘X’ and wrote:
Convening its 5th session of the 12th Manipur legislative assembly, the cabinet passed a resolution urging the Indian government to speed up the implementation of the NRC in the state.
The decision, which echoed a previous resolution passed on August 5, 2022, highlighted the assembly’s strong commitment to safeguard the security and integrity of the state.
The assembly also emphasized the importance of NRC in safeguarding the state’s interest and benefiting the nation as a whole.
The cabinet aims to tackle citizenship and migration issues while ensuring accountability and transparency in demographic matters.
Meanwhile, Manipur Governor Anusuiya Uikey on Wednesday stated that at least 219 people had died and more than 60,000 had been displaced due to the violence.
Additionally, about 10,000 FIRs have been filed, and the state government has handed over 29 cases to the CBI and one case to NIA for independent and transparent investigation.
The state of Manipur saw widespread violent clashes, attacks, counterattacks, and arson targeting homes, vehicles, and government and private properties in more than 10 districts during and after May 3 last year.
ALSO WATCH: