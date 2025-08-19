Arunachal Dy CM Chowna Mein calls for pledge towards ‘Viksit Arunachal’

OUR CORRESPONDENT

ITANAGAR: Arunachal Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein on Monday urged members of the Legislative Assembly to take a pledge to make the state Sundar (beautiful) and Sashak (strong), fulfilling the dream of a Viksit Arunachal.

Participating in the discussion during the special session on the golden jubilee celebration of the Assembly, Mein said the government under Chief Minister Pema Khandu is committed to tapping the immense potential of the state to make it developed by 2047.

“The state government is working in this line through the mantras of reform, perform and transform. We have brought many reforms in governance with political will for a swachh, swasth, sikshit, sashak and sundar Arunachal,” Mein said.

He highlighted key ongoing and completed projects, stating that the progressive government is working hard to accelerate development.

“Today we are here to discuss our 50 years glorious chronicle of the assembly, whose journey reflects the toil of all the former chief ministers and members. The state witnessed massive development in the last 50 years due to contributions of all the former and present lawmakers of the state,” he added.

Mein further noted that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had initiated various movements to honour freedom fighters and contributors to the nation’s growth.

