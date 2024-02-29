Arunachal: Concerns Raised Over Safety of Mega Dams in Arunachal Pradesh, North East Human Rights Urges Halt

ITANAGAR: Expressing stern concern, the North East Human Rights (NEHR) penned a letter regarding the safety of major dams. They urgently asked the state government to rethink and stop looming dam plans in Arunachal Pradesh. They used the recent Chungthang dam accident in Sikkim, due to glacial lake spillovers, as an example to highlight the necessity for revisits.
NEHR has warned about the South Lhonak Lake's vulnerability to glacial lake bursts. Several scientific studies and alerts from locals and activists back this up. By pointing out past incidents like the 2021 Chamoli flash-flood, the 2013 North India flood, and the Chungthang dam failure, they highlight the grim results of glacial melting and river eruptions – loss of life and severe damage to the environment.
On June 9, 2022, a meeting at Roing in Lower Dibang Valley caught NEHR's attention. They found errors in the Wildlife Institute of India’s (WII) Etalin Wildlife Conservation plan, examined by the Forest Advisory Committee (FAC). This plan, reviewed by 16 institutions and scientists, supposedly has significant problems and 'suit yourself' details, says the team from Dibang Resistance, Indigenous Research Advocacy Dibang (IRAD), and NEHR.
NEHR stresses the impact of climate change on glaciers feeding into the planned Etalin dam, which will support rivers and help hydropower projects. Climate change is reducing these glaciers, and forecasts indicate they could lose up to 60% of their size by 2050. This will lower the amount of electricity produced. At the same time, the glaciers are forming unnatural lakes, increasing the risk of dangerous sudden outburst floods.
“The mountains upstream of the proposed Etalin dam contain 300 glaciers and 350 glacial lakes that feed the rivers. These glaciers have already thinned out due to climate change. With predictions of a further loss of up to 60% of their current volume by 2050, the electricity production capacity of these hydro power projects is likely to fall considerably. Thinning of glaciers also gives rise to the unnatural formation of lakes on their surface, which has been known to cause sudden outburst floods,” it said.
“Engage with local communities, experts and activists to ensure that all concerns are addressed adequately and transparently. We must avoid repeating past mistakes and prioritize the long-term well-being of our state and its inhabitants,” the letter added.
