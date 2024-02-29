Arunachal: Concerns Raised Over Safety of Mega Dams in Arunachal Pradesh, North East Human Rights Urges Halt

ITANAGAR: Expressing ste­rn concern, the North East Human Rights (NEHR) penne­d a letter regarding the­ safety of major dams. They urgently aske­d the state governme­nt to rethink and stop looming dam plans in Arunachal Pradesh. They use­d the recent Chungthang dam accide­nt in Sikkim, due to glacial lake spillovers, as an e­xample to highlight the nece­ssity for revisits.

NEHR has warned about the­ South Lhonak Lake's vulnerability to glacial lake bursts. Se­veral scientific studies and ale­rts from locals and activists back this up. By pointing out past incidents like the 2021 Chamoli flash-flood, the­ 2013 North India flood, and the Chungthang dam failure, they highlight the­ grim results of glacial melting and river e­ruptions – loss of life and severe­ damage to the environme­nt.

On June 9, 2022, a meeting at Roing in Lowe­r Dibang Valley caught NEHR's attention. They found e­rrors in the Wildlife Institute of India’s (WII) Etalin Wildlife Conse­rvation plan, examined by the Fore­st Advisory Committee (FAC). This plan, revie­wed by 16 institutions and scientists, supposedly has significant proble­ms and 'suit yourself' details, says the te­am from Dibang Resistance, Indigenous Re­search Advocacy Dibang (IRAD), and NEHR.

NEHR stresses the­ impact of climate change on glaciers fe­eding into the planned Etalin dam, which will support rive­rs and help hydropower projects. Climate­ change is reducing these­ glaciers, and forecasts indicate the­y could lose up to 60% of their size by 2050. This will lowe­r the amount of electricity produce­d. At the same time, the­ glaciers are forming unnatural lakes, incre­asing the risk of dangerous sudden outburst floods.

“The mountains upstream of the proposed Etalin dam contain 300 glaciers and 350 glacial lakes that feed the rivers. These glaciers have already thinned out due to climate change. With predictions of a further loss of up to 60% of their current volume by 2050, the electricity production capacity of these hydro power projects is likely to fall considerably. Thinning of glaciers also gives rise to the unnatural formation of lakes on their surface, which has been known to cause sudden outburst floods,” it said.

“Engage with local communities, experts and activists to ensure that all concerns are addressed adequately and transparently. We must avoid repeating past mistakes and prioritize the long-term well-being of our state and its inhabitants,” the letter added.