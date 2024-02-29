Manipur Chief Minister Updates Assembly on Ongoing Manipur Violence Fallout: 13,274 Structures Destroyed

IMPHAL: In a recent session of the Manipur State Assembly, the state chief minister, N Biren Singh, reported a massive destruction during the May 3, 2023, conflict. About 13,274 buildings got damaged in this clash between two groups. They are still auditing and identifying the damaged buildings across various districts.
In response to concerns from opposition Congress MLA Surjakumar Okram, N Biren Singh detailed the government's steps towards managing this crisis. He disclosed that they've started giving some compensation, in terms of permanent homes for willing returnees after proper checking. The construction has got a kickstart thanks to the fifty percent upfront release of the compensation to 139 households. Some 472 more families are on the waitlist for the same program.
N Biren Singh also mentioned about the Rs 15 crore budget allocated by the government for the twenty-five percent advance (equivalent to Rs. 25,000/-) of the emergency aid (totaling Rs. 1 lakh per family) for those whose homes got fully destroyed or damaged. The identification of beneficiaries and validating their bank accounts is under the watchful eyes of the Deputy Commissioners of the relevant districts.
While addressing concerns raised by Congress MLA Th Lokeshwar Singh, N Biren Singh updated the gathering about temporarily assembled houses built across the state via a Special Package approved by the Ministry of Home Affairs, Government of India. The temporary shelters at Sajiwa and Sawombung, made for 200 families at each site, cost Rs 9.98 crores per location.
The Chief Minister informed that families living in these ready-made homes are dealing with problems. He promised lawmakers he'd make the homes and area better before the rainy season starts. This promise shows the government cares. They want to help the people hurt by the violence. They want these people to live in safe, better places.
