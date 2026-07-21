Arunachal Congress backs nationwide protest over alleged exam paper leaks

OUR CORRESPONDENT

ITANAGAR: The Arunachal Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) on Monday backed the nationwide "Chhatra Ki Goonj" campaign against alleged examination paper leaks, accusing the Centre of jeopardising the future of students and youths.

APCC spokesperson Johny Yangfo alleged that repeated examination paper leaks had created uncertainty among students and affected the future of lakhs of aspirants. He called for urgent reforms to restore confidence in the examination system.

Yangfo said the campaign, led by Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi and Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, aimed to highlight students' concerns and seek greater accountability. He alleged that recurring paper leak incidents reflected the government's failure to address shortcomings in the examination system. The Congress leader also referred to the detention of activist Sonam Wangchuk and alleged that the government had suppressed dissent instead of addressing public concerns. He said thousands of youths in Arunachal Pradesh had joined the campaign and added that the APCC would continue to support students until their concerns were addressed.

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