Shillong Students Back Sonam Wangchuk-CJP Agitation for Exam Reforms

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SHILLONG: Holding copies of the Constitution of India aloft, students and young citizens gathered at Laitumkhrah in Shillong on Monday, arguing that there was little purpose in studying the Constitution if its principles were not practised at the grassroots level or reflected in governance. The demonstration, organised in solidarity with education reform activist Sonam Wangchuk and the Cockroach Janata Party's (CJP) ongoing nationwide agitation at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi, brought the debate over examination reforms to Meghalaya. Protesters said repeated controversies surrounding competitive examinations had eroded students' confidence in public institutions and demanded accountability, transparency and structural reforms. They also sought the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, alleging that repeated examination controversies had undermined faith in the country's education system.

Standing among the protesters with the Constitution in hand, one participant reflected the sentiment shared by many at the gathering.

"There is no point in studying the Constitution of India if it is not practised at the grassroots level or in reality. What is the point of studying it if it is not practised?" she said.

Demonstrators carried placards reading, "India failed its future", "Children and youths are people too, not statistics", "Education System need to fix before my son go to school", "No more paper leak, no more broken dreams", "Jantar Mantar Shillong speak now, stand up", "Sonam Wangchuk stood for students, now students stand with Sonam Wangchuk", and "Who is responsible? Accountability now."

Participants said the issue extended beyond alleged paper leaks to the overall credibility of the country's examination process, arguing that years of preparation, emotional investment and financial sacrifices made by families were rendered uncertain when examinations became mired in controversy.

Dr Suhana, who passed the NEET examination, described the psychological burden faced by aspirants and criticised the government's response.

"I have written NEET and I know how difficult it is to go through the exam. I think it's a big stress for students. They have to go through re-examinations and some have committed suicide. The government is not responding at all. They behaved badly by kidnapping Sonam Wangchuk, and I support him. I think both the Education Minister and the Prime Minister should resign."

Anchal Gurung, a concerned citizen, alleged that repeated examination controversies had taken a severe toll on students.

"Due to the NEET paper leak, students have committed suicide. Many students have lost their lives because of a faulty education system. Why is Dharmendra Pradhan not resigning? Why is PM Modi not saying anything? The way Sonam Wangchuk was removed from Jantar Mantar was unethical, and from Meghalaya we demand the resignation of both Dharmendra Pradhan and PM Modi."

Musamil, a student of the English and Foreign Languages University, said, "We are expressing solidarity with Sonam Wangchuk. When our political system fails and our politicians fail us, we do not get justice. I demand justice for students."

The protest in Shillong coincided with developments in New Delhi, where the Centre opened its first formal channel of communication with the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP). Union Minister J.P. Nadda met two representatives of the organisation as its "Chalo Sansad" march gathered momentum. CJP leaders said they had submitted a written charter of demands and that the Union Minister had sought time to consult the BJP leadership before responding.

The meeting marked the first formal engagement between the Union government and the protesters since the agitation intensified, even as thousands of CJP supporters attempted to march towards Parliament demanding comprehensive examination reforms and the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. For the students gathered in Shillong, the protest underscored a wider demand to restore public confidence in constitutional values, educational institutions and the integrity of the country's examination system..

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