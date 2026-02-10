Arunachal: Congress terms allegations against Gaurav Gogoi ‘baseless, unfounded’

OUR CORRESPONDENT

ITANAGAR: The Arunachal Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) on Monday dismissed allegations made by Assam Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma linking Deputy Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Gaurav Gogoi, with Pakistan.

APCC president Bosiram Siram termed the claims "baseless, unfounded and without any proof", accusing the Assam Chief Minister of making such remarks out of political desperation. Addressing reporters here, Siram said the allegations against the young Congress MP from the Jorhat constituency in Upper Assam were completely false and intended to mislead the public. "This is all a lie. The allegations made against our young leader and the Deputy Leader of Opposition in Parliament are wrong. They are baseless, unfounded and without any proof," he said.

The PCC chief alleged that the statements were being made for political reasons and claimed that the Assam Chief Minister was under pressure.

He said growing support for the opposition had created panic within the ruling establishment, leading to repeated personal attacks and controversial remarks.

Siram further stated that making unsubstantiated claims against a national-level leader would not change public perception, adding that people were aware of the reality. He said no amount of rhetoric could brand someone an "agent" without evidence.

