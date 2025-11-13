Arunachal: Congress wraps up statewide 'Vote Chori' signature campaign

OUR CORRESPONDENT

ITANAGAR: The Arunachal Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) has concluded its 'Vote Chori' signature campaign - a mass democratic movement that collected over 50,000 signatures across the state in protest against what it termed the "systematic theft of the people's mandate."

APCC President Bosiram Siram recently submitted the signatures in person to the AICC headquarters in New Delhi, marking the state's emphatic participation in the nationwide Vote Chor Gaddi Chhod movement launched by Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi.

"The signatures collected are not just numbers; they represent the voice of a betrayed people," Siram said in a statement here on Wednesday, asserting that those who sit in power today on stolen votes have no moral claim to the positions they hold.

He reiterated that Arunachal Pradesh stands as a frontline contributor to the national struggle to restore the sanctity and fairness of India's democracy, vowing that the movement would continue until the genuine mandate of the people is reclaimed.

Launched on September 15 and culminating on October 28, the campaign formed part of the nationwide initiative spearheaded by the AICC and the INDIA Bloc Alliance under the banner "Vote Chor Gaddi Chhod - The People's Mandate Cannot Be Stolen."

