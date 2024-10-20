Arunachal Pradesh: Centre Assures Redressal of Farming Issues

A Correspondent

ITANAGAR: The Union Minister for Agriculture and Farmers Welfare, Shivraj Singh Chauhan has assured to address concerns of all the states as suggested by the respective ministers while pitching for stronger centre-state coordination to address the agriculture issues; mechanisms to ensure that the farmers are insured against fluctuating prices; consolidation of the services of KVKs through innovative means etc.

Addressing the national conference on Agriculture for Rabi Campaign 2024 at NASC Complex, Pusa, New Delhi on Saturday, he described agriculture as the backbone of country’s economy and farmers as the soul of the nation, and hence urged the states to maximize introduction of climate resilient crop varieties and crop diversification to achieve nutritional security and make India the food bowl of the world.

“What is required in Arunachal Pradesh may not be required in Tamil Nadu,” Chauhan said, adding that area specific requirements must be addressed in the right perspective.

Agricultural practices, preferably natural farming, as per Agro-climatic conditions must be encouraged, he said while citing the example of terrace cultivation, as sought by the state of Arunachal Pradesh, as the right approach to address concerns of hill states.

Ministers of State Ram Nath Thakur and Bhagirath Chaudhary, Ministers from Gujarat, Uttarakhand, Odisha, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan and Punjab also addressed the gathering.

Earlier in the day, Arunachal Pradesh sought establishment of an Organic Agriculture University (multidisciplinary) and increase in the size of fund allocation from the Government of India for various Centrally Sponsored Schemes (CSS).

The state also suggested that funds against all CSSs be released in two instalments instead of the current pattern of four due to geographical challenges hindering the timely deployment of agricultural/horticultural inputs.

Agriculture Minister, Gabriel Wangsu, proposed sustainable alternatives to shifting cultivation including policy support and dedicated funding for interventions such as terrace farming, capacity building and extension services.

He said the cost norms must be enhanced by revising the MIDH guidelines’2014 as it is difficult to implement MIDH schemes with the present cost norm in Arunachal condition owing to high input cost.

