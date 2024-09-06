Arunachal: Cross-State Police Collaboration Leads to Arrest in Arunachal Child Assault Case

ITANAGAR: In a bold and combined effort beyond the barriers of state and district, Itanagar Women Police Station succeeded in arresting the suspect accused of sexually assaulting the 10-year-old girl in Arunachal Pradesh. The investigation began on September 3 based on a very disturbing complaint filed by the girl's mother, whose vigilance unraveled the tragic incident.

She was raped on August 31 by an unidentified man, who lured her with chips to commit the heinous crime. A medical test established that she was sexually assaulted, following a quick action by her mother after noticing that her daughter wasn't comfortable. The gravity of the case saw the registration of ITA WPS Case No. 45/2024 under Section 65(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) 2023, read along with Section 4 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offenses Act.

Inspector Nich Rupa was put in charge of the investigation, with a special team formed under the direct supervision of the SP Capital. The collection of evidence began with statements from eyewitnesses and closely scrutinizing the CCTV footage of the place where the crime occurred. It is through these investigations that the identity of the suspect was quickly determined-a laborer from Naharlagun-who had already fled.

But the team did not lose its resolve. The first lead brought them to Lakhimpur on September 5, but the suspect could not be apprehended. The breakthrough came when a fresh tip-off brought police to Yomcha in West Siang district. A joint operation with West Siang Police led to the arrest of the suspect and brought critical respite among the people.

SP Capital praised the exemplary effort by all officers who worked on this case. "Our officers worked day and night, taking every measure to ensure justice for this child. The collaboration and commitment shown are an embodiment of the best of our police force, and we continue with our commitment to protecting the weakest sections of our society," the SP added.

This case brings out the importance of vigilance in the community and shows the need for cooperation between departments in tackling such crimes against the most helpless. The timely disposition of the instant case stands as a beacon of hope in the bleak prospect of such vicious crimes.