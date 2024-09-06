Manipur: Explosion Rocks Bishnupur District; Suspected Militants Strike Again

BISHNUPUR: In a recent incident, suspected militants triggered a bomb attack in the Bishnupur district in Manipur on Friday morning.

The police report that militants had fired rockets from vantage positions of the hill areas of Churachandpur district, and it was aimed at Tronglaobi, a residential locality about 45 kilometers from Imphal, the state capital.

The rockets, which went over a distance of 3 kilometers, hit the area, and it caused damage to at least two structures. This incident happened fortunately without injuring anyone. It includes a local community hall and one empty room. Authorities are currently investigating the incident to ascertain motives behind the attack and also to find those responsible.

Suspected militants besides the previous attack reportedly fired several rounds toward Bishnupur district, which enraged security forces to retaliate.

There has been fresh unease reported in Kumbi village, barely a few kilometers from Tronglaobi on Thursday night, as many drones were seen flying less than 100 meters above the ground, some eyewitnesses said.

This is a result of an attack carried out by a group of suspected 'Tribal village volunteers' who are accused of torching one house in the wee hours of Wednesday morning.

The house, situated in the Jakuradhor area of the district, belonged to a retired police officer. It had three rooms and already lay vacant as the family had vacated it due to earlier incidents of violence in the district. "The family was living elsewhere for quite some time for safety reasons since earlier unrest in the region," police officials said.

It had happened around 3:30 in the morning. The armed miscreants, who committed this crime, took advantage of the dark dawn hours and committed arson. The house was burnt to cinder.

It is situated about 28 km from the Jiribam district headquarters and shares its boundary with the Pherzawl district where a sizeable population of Hmars resides. Police said this to PTI and mentioned that tension and incidents of violence continue in that area.