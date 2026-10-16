Arunachal: CRPF distributes sewing machines to women in Longding

ITANAGAR: The 36 Battalion of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) distributed eight sewing machines and accessories to women from remote border villages of Longding district in Arunachal Pradesh under its Civic Action Programme on Thursday.

The initiative aims to promote women's empowerment and self-reliance by providing livelihood opportunities. The beneficiaries will also receive free tailoring training to develop their skills and support self-employment, a press release said.

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