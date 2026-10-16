Arunachal Pradesh: Tiger sighting prompts bike ban on Roing-Anini road

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ITANAGAR, Oct 15: The Arunachal Pradesh forest department has prohibited two-wheelers on a stretch of the Roing-Anini road in Lower Dibang Valley district after a tiger was spotted in the area, issuing safety guidelines to prevent human-wildlife conflict.

According to an advisory issued by Mehao Wildlife Sanctuary Divisional Forest Officer Mito Rumi on Wednesday, the tiger was sighted between the 19-km and 23-km points of the road.

The restriction follows the recent death of an Arunachal Pradesh Police head constable in a suspected tiger attack near Mayudia while he was travelling by motorcycle from Anini to Roing after duty. His body was recovered the following morning by police and forest officials.

The department has prohibited two-wheeler movement along the affected stretch, particularly during early morning, evening and night hours. Residents and commuters have been advised against unnecessary stops, picnics, sightseeing and entering nearby forests for trekking or collecting forest produce.

Motorists have been asked to keep their vehicle windows closed and avoid getting out while passing through the area.

Roing MLA Mutchu Mithi said in a social media post that the tiger's presence near the 19-km point, around Tiwari Gaon and adjoining areas, had been verified by forest officials. Forest teams have been deployed in the area. The department has urged residents to follow safety guidelines and report fresh tiger sightings to Mehao Wildlife Sanctuary DFO Magone Linggi.

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